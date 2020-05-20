Private First Class Lydia Humphrey, 1073rd Maintenance Company, Michigan Army National Guard, assists Anita Wheeler from Midland Michigan as the Guard responds to flooding caused by local dam breaches, Midland, Michigan, May 20, 2020. Michigan National Guard units from Bay City, Saginaw, Port Huron and other nearby communities helped evacuate people threatened by massive flooding in the Midland area resulting from the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 17:34
|Photo ID:
|6218412
|VIRIN:
|200520-Z-LI010-004
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|MIDLAND, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard responds to flooded communities [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michigan National Guard responds to flooded communities
