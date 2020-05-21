Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kilo Company Motivational Run [Image 6 of 10]

    Kilo Company Motivational Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 21, 2020. Following graduation on May 22, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 14:25
    Photo ID: 6218026
    VIRIN: 200521-M-OQ594-1052
    Resolution: 2612x1741
    Size: 1012.82 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Motivational Run [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kilo Company Motivational Run
    Kilo Company Motivational Run
    Kilo Company Motivational Run
    Kilo Company Motivational Run
    Kilo Company Motivational Run
    Kilo Company Motivational Run
    Kilo Company Motivational Run
    Kilo Company Motivational Run
    Kilo Company Motivational Run
    Kilo Company Motivational Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT