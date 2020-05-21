Kilo Company Motivational Run

New Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 21, 2020. Following graduation on May 22, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

