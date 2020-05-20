Members of the 57th Rescue Squadron assemble mission packages at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2020. The packages were being sent to Patrick Air Force Base, Florida to be used for a human space flight mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 09:49 Photo ID: 6217614 VIRIN: 200507-F-XG201-1023 Resolution: 5415x3610 Size: 15.26 MB Location: AVIANO, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 57th Rescue Squadron prepares for a mission. [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.