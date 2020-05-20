Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    57th Rescue Squadron prepares for a mission. [Image 5 of 6]

    57th Rescue Squadron prepares for a mission.

    AVIANO, ITALY

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Heidi Goodsell 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 57th Rescue Squadron assemble mission packages at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2020. The packages were being sent to Patrick Air Force Base, Florida to be used for a human space flight mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 57th Rescue Squadron prepares for a mission. [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NASA
    Space
    Aviano AB
    31st FW
    57th RQS

