    1-189th GSAB Soldiers Give Civilian Contractors Safety Classes [Image 6 of 6]

    1-189th GSAB Soldiers Give Civilian Contractors Safety Classes

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Soldier with the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion give classes on emergency response operations for a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 21, 2020. The Soldiers gave the class to firefighters, civilian contractors on post. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 06:26
    Photo ID: 6217504
    VIRIN: 200521-Z-DP681-1157
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-189th GSAB Soldiers Give Civilian Contractors Safety Classes [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Blackhawks
    Helicopters
    First-Aid
    Readiness
    Aviation

