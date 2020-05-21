1-189th GSAB Soldiers Give Civilian Contractors Safety Classes

U.S. Army Spc Cody Stipcich assigned to the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion give classes on emergency response operations for a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 21, 2020. Stipcich gave the class to firefighters, civilian contractors on post. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)
