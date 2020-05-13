U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dhananjay Patel, 52nd Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, observes aircraft as they land at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2020. ATC Airmen must consistently check for foreign objects on runways to ensure safe take-off and landing of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alex Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 03:19
|Photo ID:
|6217429
|VIRIN:
|200514-F-XZ889-0015
|Resolution:
|6386x4277
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 52nd FW Flightline Friday Air Traffic Control edition [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
