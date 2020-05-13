52nd FW: Flightline Friday Air Traffic Control edition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Pizarro, 52nd Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, takes down information from a radio transmission at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2020. The watch supervisor writes down notes, filters and passes along all important information to other controllers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alex Miller)

