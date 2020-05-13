Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    52nd FW: Flightline Friday Air Traffic Control edition [Image 1 of 2]

    52nd FW: Flightline Friday Air Traffic Control edition

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.13.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alex Miller 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Pizarro, 52nd Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, takes down information from a radio transmission at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2020. The watch supervisor writes down notes, filters and passes along all important information to other controllers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alex Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 03:19
    Photo ID: 6217428
    VIRIN: 200514-F-XZ889-0008
    Resolution: 4458x4698
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW: Flightline Friday Air Traffic Control edition [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd FW: Flightline Friday Air Traffic Control edition
    52nd FW Flightline Friday Air Traffic Control edition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Spangdahlem
    F-16
    USAFE
    DoD
    jets
    Deterrence
    air traffic controller
    52nd FW
    Fighter wing
    EUCOM
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    readiness
    atc
    52
    readyAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT