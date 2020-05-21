Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Awards Their EMO and ESO

    JAPAN

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Geoffrey Barham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (May 21, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. Brad Stallings presents Sean Heard, CFAS explosive safety officer, the 2019 Civilian Employee of the Year award onboard CFAS May 21, 2020. Heard was presented with a plaque and a letter from Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan / Navy Region Japan Rear Adm. Brian Fort congratulating his selection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

    This work, CFAS Awards Their EMO and ESO [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

