CFAS Awards Their EMO and ESO

SASEBO, Japan (May 21, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. Brad Stallings presents Sean Heard, CFAS explosive safety officer, the 2019 Civilian Employee of the Year award onboard CFAS May 21, 2020. Heard was presented with a plaque and a letter from Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan / Navy Region Japan Rear Adm. Brian Fort congratulating his selection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

