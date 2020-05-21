Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Awards Their EMO and ESO [Image 1 of 3]

    CFAS Awards Their EMO and ESO

    JAPAN

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Geoffrey Barham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (May 21, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. Brad Stallings presents David Johnston, CFAS emergency management officer, his end of tour award and Navy emergency manager certification onboard CFAS May 21, 2020. Johnston was accredited by Commander, Navy Installations Command on May 9, 2019. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

