SASEBO, Japan (May 21, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. Brad Stallings presents David Johnston, CFAS emergency management officer, his end of tour award and Navy emergency manager certification onboard CFAS May 21, 2020. Johnston was accredited by Commander, Navy Installations Command on May 9, 2019. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 01:37 Photo ID: 6217358 VIRIN: 200521-N-SD711-0009 Resolution: 6062x4330 Size: 865.07 KB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Awards Their EMO and ESO [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.