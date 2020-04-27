JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. - Air Force Reservist Staff Sgt. Geri Poston, a 446th Force Support Squadron services sustainment technician, fights COVID-19 with house calls to flatten the curve with her husband, Joseph, April 27 in the Tri-Cities in Washington. Founded in September 2018, Poston and her Army medic-trained husband formed their company, Remedy Urgent Mobile Medicine. (Courtesy photo)
446th Reserve Citizen Airman, husband make house calls to flatten the curve
