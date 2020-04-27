Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    446th Reserve Citizen Airman, husband make house calls to flatten the curve

    WA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2020

    Photo by Maj. Candice Allen 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. - Air Force Reservist Staff Sgt. Geri Poston, a 446th Force Support Squadron services sustainment technician, fights COVID-19 with house calls to flatten the curve with her husband, Joseph, April 27 in the Tri-Cities in Washington. Founded in September 2018, Poston and her Army medic-trained husband formed their company, Remedy Urgent Mobile Medicine. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 446th Reserve Citizen Airman, husband make house calls to flatten the curve [Image 2 of 2], by Maj. Candice Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    446th Reserve Citizen Airman, husband make house calls to flatten the curve

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    446th AW
    Rainier Wing
    covid19USAF

