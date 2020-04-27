JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. - Air Force Reservist Staff Sgt. Geri Poston, a 446th Force Support Squadron services sustainment technician, fights COVID-19 with house calls to flatten the curve with her husband, Joseph, April 27 in the Tri-Cities in Washington. Founded in September 2018, Poston and her Army medic-trained husband formed their company, Remedy Urgent Mobile Medicine. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 20:26 Photo ID: 6217117 VIRIN: 200427-F-JT189-1007 Resolution: 1780x2156 Size: 2.32 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 446th Reserve Citizen Airman, husband make house calls to flatten the curve [Image 2 of 2], by Maj. Candice Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.