U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Scott Shalek, an E-8C Joint STARS aircraft aerospace propulsion mechanic with the 116th Maintenance Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, sanitizes a long-term care facility in Macon, Georgia, May 8, 2020. Georgia National Guard infection control teams supported COVID-19 relief efforts throughout Georgia. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo)
