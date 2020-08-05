Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Air Guardsman’s story of COVID relief efforts & CSAR motto that motivates him [Image 1 of 3]

    Georgia Air Guardsman’s story of COVID relief efforts &amp; CSAR motto that motivates him

    MACON, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Scott Shalek, an E-8C Joint STARS aircraft aerospace propulsion mechanic with the 116th Maintenance Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, dons personal protective equipment before sanitizing a long-term care facility in Macon, Georgia, May 8, 2020. Georgia National Guard infection control teams supported COVID-19 relief efforts throughout Georgia. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo)

