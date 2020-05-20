Ellsworth B-1s integrate with allies, partners in Nordic region

A 34th Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer lands at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., May 20, 2020, following their support of a Bomber Task Force mission to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. These long-range, long-duration B-1 missions demonstrate the U.S. Air Force’s global strike capacity and ability to deliver precision-guided ordnance against any adversary - anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Bennett)

