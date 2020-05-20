Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ellsworth B-1s integrate with allies, partners in Nordic region [Image 1 of 3]

    Ellsworth B-1s integrate with allies, partners in Nordic region

    SD, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jette Carr 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A 34th Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer lands at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., May 20, 2020, following their support of a Bomber Task Force mission to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. These long-range, long-duration B-1 missions demonstrate the U.S. Air Force’s global strike capacity and ability to deliver precision-guided ordnance against any adversary - anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Bennett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 18:51
    Location: SD, US
