    Ellsworth B-1s integrate with allies, partners in Nordic region [Image 3 of 3]

    Ellsworth B-1s integrate with allies, partners in Nordic region

    SD, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jette Carr 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A 34th Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer taxis down the runway after landing on Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., May 20, 2020. This followed the completion of a long-range, long-duration Bomber Task Force mission to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. BTF missions provide opportunities to work and train with U.S. allies and partners, while strengthening capabilities by familiarizing aircrew with air bases and operations in different parts of the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Bennett)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 19:02
    Location: SD, US
    This work, Ellsworth B-1s integrate with allies, partners in Nordic region [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jette Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ellsworth
    28th Bomb Wing
    B-1B Lancer
    B-1
    28 BW
    Bomber Task Force Europe

