Ellsworth B-1s integrate with allies, partners in Nordic region

A 34th Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer taxis down the runway after landing on Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., May 20, 2020. This followed the completion of a long-range, long-duration Bomber Task Force mission to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. BTF missions provide opportunities to work and train with U.S. allies and partners, while strengthening capabilities by familiarizing aircrew with air bases and operations in different parts of the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Bennett)

