    200520-N-MD713-1079 [Image 4 of 4]

    200520-N-MD713-1079

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Pinske 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    200520-N-MD713-1079 SAN DIEGO (May 20, 2020) Capt. Bradford Smith, Naval Medical Center San Diego NMCSD's commanding officer, serves staff during a take-out staff appreciation luncheon in NMCSD’s galley May 20, 2020. The luncheon was held in support for NMCSD staff’s response to COVID-19. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in the Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cameron Pinske/Released)

    VIRIN: 200520-N-MD713-1079
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200520-N-MD713-1079 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Cameron Pinske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medicine
    NMCSD
    navy
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

