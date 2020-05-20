200520-N-MD713-1076 SAN DIEGO (May 20, 2020) Capt. Bradford Smith, Naval Medical Center San Diego's (NMCSD) commanding officer, serves staff during a carryout staff appreciation luncheon in NMCSD’s galley May 20, 2020. The luncheon was held in support for NMCSD staff’s response to COVID-19. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in the Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cameron Pinske/Released)

by PO3 Cameron Pinske