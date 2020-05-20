Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard responds to state of emergency for Midland floods [Image 1 of 3]

    MIDLAND, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan National Guard units from Bay City, Saginaw, Port Huron, and other nearby communities responded to a request for assistance of May 20, 2020 following massive flooding in the Midland, Michigan area resulting from the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard responds to state of emergency for Midland floods [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

