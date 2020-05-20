Michigan National Guard responds to state of emergency for Midland floods

Michigan National Guard units from Bay City, Saginaw, Port Huron, and other nearby communities responded to a request for assistance of May 20, 2020 following massive flooding in the Midland, Michigan area resulting from the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

Date Taken: 05.20.2020