    Workhorse Battalion welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6]

    Workhorse Battalion welcomes new commander

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    The 10th Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade (LI) held a change of command to welcome Lt. Col. Carlos Oquendo and bid farewell to Lt. Col. Ronald Stewart Jr., May. 20, 2020, at Memorial Park, Fort Drum, NY.
    The 10th HSTB is slated to deploy in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel in the coming weeks.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Workhorse Battalion welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade

