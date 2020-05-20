The 10th Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade (LI) held a change of command to welcome Lt. Col. Carlos Oquendo and bid farewell to Lt. Col. Ronald Stewart Jr., May. 20, 2020, at Memorial Park, Fort Drum, NY.

The 10th HSTB is slated to deploy in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel in the coming weeks.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 16:49 Photo ID: 6216936 VIRIN: 200520-A-QC975-1003 Resolution: 1094x729 Size: 812.91 KB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Hometown: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Workhorse Battalion welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.