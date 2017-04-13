Airmen of the 450th Intelligence Squadron and 693rd Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Group participate in group yoga during Warbird Reliency Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Resiliency week is a four day prevention program targeted to all Airmen of the 693rd ISRG. It’s comprised of lessons such as whole person wellness, relaxation training and mission nutrition; along with team building activities like blind puzzles, yoga and hikes. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 14:14
|Photo ID:
|6216754
|VIRIN:
|170413-F-LE999-002
|Resolution:
|780x520
|Size:
|57.29 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Deployed-in-place – building resiliency
