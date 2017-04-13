Deployed-in-place – building resiliency

Airmen of the 450th Intelligence Squadron and 693rd Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Group participate in group yoga during Warbird Reliency Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Resiliency week is a four day prevention program targeted to all Airmen of the 693rd ISRG. It’s comprised of lessons such as whole person wellness, relaxation training and mission nutrition; along with team building activities like blind puzzles, yoga and hikes. (Courtesy Photo)

