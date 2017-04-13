Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed-in-place – building resiliency [Image 2 of 2]

    Deployed-in-place – building resiliency

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    04.13.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Darnell Cannady 

    480th ISR Wing

    Airmen of the 450th Intelligence Squadron and 693rd Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Group participate in group yoga during Warbird Reliency Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Resiliency week is a four day prevention program targeted to all Airmen of the 693rd ISRG. It’s comprised of lessons such as whole person wellness, relaxation training and mission nutrition; along with team building activities like blind puzzles, yoga and hikes. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 14:14
    VIRIN: 170413-F-LE999-002
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    resiliency
    480 ISRW
    Airmen Resiliency Team
    693 ISRG

