Airmen from the 450th Intelligence Squadron participate in group discussions during Warbird Resiliency Week at Ramstein Air Base. This program provides a venue for deployed-in-place Airmen to collectively discuss how they deal with the stressors of having such a lifestyle and offer a normalized, phased resiliency period for every squadron member. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2017 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 14:14 Photo ID: 6216753 VIRIN: 170413-F-LE999-001 Resolution: 800x533 Size: 79.28 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed-in-place – building resiliency [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Darnell Cannady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.