    Deployed-in-place – building resiliency [Image 1 of 2]

    Deployed-in-place – building resiliency

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    04.13.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Darnell Cannady 

    480th ISR Wing

    Airmen from the 450th Intelligence Squadron participate in group discussions during Warbird Resiliency Week at Ramstein Air Base. This program provides a venue for deployed-in-place Airmen to collectively discuss how they deal with the stressors of having such a lifestyle and offer a normalized, phased resiliency period for every squadron member. (Courtesy Photo)

