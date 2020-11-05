barracks cleaning

Sal Manteria (left), supervisor for Scott Barracks, Sergio Baquero, Directorate of Public Works custodial head manager for the barracks workforce, and Nate Workmann (right), overtime boss, have led the DPW custodial crew in cleaning the nine barracks buildings since late March. The nine barracks will be inhabited by the cadets when they return in cohorts starting Tuesday.

