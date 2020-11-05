Nine barracks, including Eisenhower Barracks shown here, were power washed, sanitized and disinfected in the restroom areas. The hallways (above) and stairwells were cleaned as the floors were stripped and waxed by the Directorate of Public Works’ custodial crew.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 14:16 Photo ID: 6216734 VIRIN: 200511-A-ZV784-599 Resolution: 1550x1073 Size: 1001.11 KB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, barracks deep clean [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.