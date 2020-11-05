Nine barracks, including Eisenhower Barracks shown here, were power washed, sanitized and disinfected in the restroom areas. The hallways (above) and stairwells were cleaned as the floors were stripped and waxed by the Directorate of Public Works’ custodial crew.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 14:16
|Photo ID:
|6216734
|VIRIN:
|200511-A-ZV784-599
|Resolution:
|1550x1073
|Size:
|1001.11 KB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, barracks deep clean [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DPW custodial crew deep cleans barracks before cadets return
LEAVE A COMMENT