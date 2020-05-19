Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A full Apache attack helicopter battalion trains over Bavaria

    A full Apache attack helicopter battalion trains over Bavaria

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Yesterday, 1-3rd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducted a battalion training flight of 18 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. The training mission was an opportunity for 1-3 ARB to conduct a training mission with the full battalion under realistic conditions. The objective area was far enough away to necessitate detailed planning at the company and platoon level. This was a great first step on a progressive training plan to execute collective training. (U.S. Army photos by MAJ Robert Fellingham)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

