Yesterday, 1-3rd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducted a battalion training flight of 18 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. The training mission was an opportunity for 1-3 ARB to conduct a training mission with the full battalion under realistic conditions. The objective area was far enough away to necessitate detailed planning at the company and platoon level. This was a great first step on a progressive training plan to execute collective training. (U.S. Army photos by MAJ Robert Fellingham)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 14:10
|Photo ID:
|6216731
|VIRIN:
|200519-A-KM584-939
|Resolution:
|5515x4986
|Size:
|27.49 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A full Apache attack helicopter battalion trains over Bavaria [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT