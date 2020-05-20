Three Swedish Armed Forces Gripens participated in a long range, long duration Bomber Task Force mission over Sweden, May 20, 2020. Operations and engagements with our allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability. (Courtesy photo by the Swedish Armed Forces)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 12:46 Photo ID: 6216613 VIRIN: 200520-F-F3253-009 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 52.9 MB Location: SE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-1s integrate with Swedish Gripens for first time over Sweden [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.