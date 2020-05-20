B-1s integrate with Swedish Gripens for first time over Sweden

Two B1B Lancers from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, integrated with four Swedish Armed Forces Gripens for the first time over Sweden during a long range, long duration Bomber Task Force mission May 20, 2020. Operations and engagements with our allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability. (Courtesy photo by the Swedish Armed Forces)

