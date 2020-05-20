Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1s integrate with Swedish Gripens for first time over Sweden [Image 3 of 9]

    B-1s integrate with Swedish Gripens for first time over Sweden

    SWEDEN

    05.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Two B1B Lancers from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, integrated with four Swedish Armed Forces Gripens for the first time over Sweden during a long range, long duration Bomber Task Force mission May 20, 2020. Operations and engagements with our allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability. (Courtesy photo by the Swedish Armed Forces)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1s integrate with Swedish Gripens for first time over Sweden [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

