    NAVSTA Rota Community Gives Back [Image 3 of 4]

    NAVSTA Rota Community Gives Back

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    200508-N-TR141-0084 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 8, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Christon Duhon and Hospitalman Manuel Soto, both assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital, Rota, Spain, give donations from the Naval Station Rota community to members from El Puerto de Santa Maria’s Ayuntamiento. Duhon and Soto organized the GiveBack project with the aid of The Boy Scouts of America, Scout Troop 73, in order to help those in need in the local Rota and El Puerto de Santa Maria communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    The GiveBack Project: Naval Station Rota Helps Local Communities

    Boy Scouts
    Spain
    donations
    Give Back

