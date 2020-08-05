NAVSTA Rota Community Gives Back

200508-N-TR141-0074 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 8, 2020) Hospitalman Manuel Soto, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital, Rota, Spain, hands donations from the Naval Station Rota community to members from El Puerto de Santa Maria’s Ayuntamiento. Soto organized the GiveBack project with the aid of The Boy Scouts of America, Scout Troop 73, in order to help those in need in the local Rota and El Puerto de Santa Maria communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

