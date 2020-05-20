2ABCT's Quality of life in Poland

Command Sgt. Maj. Jabari Williams, the senior enlisted advisor for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, hosts a quality of life meeting with Soldiers and leaders from all logistics support areas to discuss multiple short, and long term initiatives to better improve living conditions, and raise morale across the formations May 20, at Konotop Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. The increased quality of life for Soldiers, Army civilians, and families is directly tied to increased Army readiness. Even during times of crisis, strategic readiness includes the ability of the U.S. military to dynamically project force and set the theater by mobilizing and deploying forces, sustaining them in a crisis, and redeploying them when their mission is complete. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

