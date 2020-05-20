Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ABCT's Quality of life in Poland [Image 1 of 3]

    2ABCT's Quality of life in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jabari Williams, the senior enlisted advisor for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, hosts a quality of life meeting with Soldiers and leaders from all logistics support areas to discuss multiple short, and long term initiatives to better improve living conditions, and raise morale across the formations May 20, at Konotop Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. The increased quality of life for Soldiers, Army civilians, and families is directly tied to increased Army readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

