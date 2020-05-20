NMCB 1 Seabees conduct a cliff erosion project on board NS Rota.

200520-N-JX484-0154

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 20, 2020) -- Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, measure the width of a road during a cliff erosion prevention project on board Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 20, 2020. The project will help to prevent deterioration of land near base housing. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Andrew Hays/Released)

