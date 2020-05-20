Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 1 Seabees conduct a cliff erosion project on board NS Rota. [Image 7 of 13]

    NMCB 1 Seabees conduct a cliff erosion project on board NS Rota.

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark Hays 

    Commander Task Force 68

    200520-N-JX484-0106
    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 20, 2020) -- Equipment Operator 3rd Class Kyle Graham, from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, operates a dozer during a cliff erosion prevention project on board Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 20, 2020. The project will help to prevent deterioration of land near base housing. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Andrew Hays/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 07:51
    Photo ID: 6216121
    VIRIN: 200520-N-JX484-0106
    Resolution: 4561x3036
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 Seabees conduct a cliff erosion project on board NS Rota. [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Mark Hays, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMCB 1
    NS Rota
    CTF 68

