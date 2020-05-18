USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

200518-N-KH151-0025 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 18, 2020) Cmdr. Matthew Molmer, outgoing commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), gives a speech during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Ryan Kendall, left, relieved Molmer as the ship’s commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)

