    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eduardo T Otero 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    200518-N-KH151-0025 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 18, 2020) Cmdr. Matthew Molmer, outgoing commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), gives a speech during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Ryan Kendall, left, relieved Molmer as the ship’s commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Eduardo T Otero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Rota
    Spain
    Change of Command
    USS Roosevelt
    DDG 80

