200518-N-KH151-0016 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 18, 2020) Cmdr. Ryan Kendall, oncoming commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), left, and Cmdr. Matthew Molmer, outgoing commanding officer, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship. During the ceremony, Kendall relieved Molmer as the ship’s commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 05:23 Photo ID: 6216067 VIRIN: 200518-N-KH151-0016 Resolution: 4473x3195 Size: 3.13 MB Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Eduardo T Otero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.