200518-N-KH151-0016 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 18, 2020) Cmdr. Ryan Kendall, oncoming commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), left, and Cmdr. Matthew Molmer, outgoing commanding officer, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship. During the ceremony, Kendall relieved Molmer as the ship’s commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 05:23
|Photo ID:
|6216067
|VIRIN:
|200518-N-KH151-0016
|Resolution:
|4473x3195
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, CADIZ, ES
This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Eduardo T Otero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
