    CVW-7 CAG Completes 5,000 Flight Hours in the E-2 [Image 3 of 3]

    CVW-7 CAG Completes 5,000 Flight Hours in the E-2

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Taylor 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (May 19, 2020) Capt. William Reed, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 Commander, takes off from Naval Station Norfolk prior to completing his 5,000th flight hour in an E-2D advanced Hawkeye May 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CVW-7 CAG Completes 5,000 Flight Hours in the E-2 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Andrew Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    E-2 Hawkeye
    Carrier Air Wing 7
    5000th Flight Hour

