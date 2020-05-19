CVW-7 CAG Completes 5,000 Flight Hours in the E-2

NORFOLK, Va. (May 19, 2020) Capt. William Reed (left), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 Commander, conducts a preflight briefing with Lt. Cmdr. Gerry Armstrong at Airborne Command and Control (VAW) Squadron 121 prior to completing his 5,000th flight hour in an E-2D advanced Hawkeye onboard Naval Station Norfolk May 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor)

