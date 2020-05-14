STEM Infusion Project provides fun challenges for distance-learning students

A video announces the winners in the Inventors division of the #ChainReactionChallenge. Twenty-three students entered the challenge, which was the second round of the STEM Infusion Project, a partnership between Fleet Readiness Center East and Craven County Schools. The program provides local students with opportunities to stay engaged with STEM while they learn from home due to school closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
