A video announces the winners in the Inventors division of the #ChainReactionChallenge. Twenty-three students entered the challenge, which was the second round of the STEM Infusion Project, a partnership between Fleet Readiness Center East and Craven County Schools. The program provides local students with opportunities to stay engaged with STEM while they learn from home due to school closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2020 Date Posted: 05.19.2020 15:52 Photo ID: 6215245 VIRIN: 200514-N-AC707-1003 Resolution: 884x727 Size: 291.21 KB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STEM Infusion Project provides fun challenges for distance-learning students [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.