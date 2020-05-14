Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STEM Infusion Project provides fun challenges for distance-learning students [Image 3 of 3]

    STEM Infusion Project provides fun challenges for distance-learning students

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    A video announces the winners in the Inventors division of the #ChainReactionChallenge. Twenty-three students entered the challenge, which was the second round of the STEM Infusion Project, a partnership between Fleet Readiness Center East and Craven County Schools. The program provides local students with opportunities to stay engaged with STEM while they learn from home due to school closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEM Infusion Project provides fun challenges for distance-learning students [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    STEM
    NAVAIR
    FRCE
    COMFRC

