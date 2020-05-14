Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    STEM Infusion Project provides fun challenges for distance-learning students [Image 1 of 3]

    STEM Infusion Project provides fun challenges for distance-learning students

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Lacaya Frazier, right, demonstrates her invention in a video submitted for the STEM Infusion Project’s #DontGoViral Challenge. Frazier was one of 145 students participating in the project, which challenged students to design and build a tool that would let them pass items back and forth without coming within 6 feet of another person. The STEM Infusion Project, a partnership between Fleet Readiness Center East and Craven County Schools, provides local students with opportunities to stay engaged with STEM while they learn from home due to school closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 15:52
    Photo ID: 6215243
    VIRIN: 200514-N-AC707-1001
    Resolution: 734x422
    Size: 174.44 KB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Hometown: HAVELOCK, NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEM Infusion Project provides fun challenges for distance-learning students [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    STEM Infusion Project provides fun challenges for distance-learning students
    STEM Infusion Project provides fun challenges for distance-learning students
    STEM Infusion Project provides fun challenges for distance-learning students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    STEM Infusion Project provides fun challenges for distance-learning students

    TAGS

    NAVY
    STEM
    NAVAIR
    FRCE
    COMFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT