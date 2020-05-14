STEM Infusion Project provides fun challenges for distance-learning students

Lacaya Frazier, right, demonstrates her invention in a video submitted for the STEM Infusion Project’s #DontGoViral Challenge. Frazier was one of 145 students participating in the project, which challenged students to design and build a tool that would let them pass items back and forth without coming within 6 feet of another person. The STEM Infusion Project, a partnership between Fleet Readiness Center East and Craven County Schools, provides local students with opportunities to stay engaged with STEM while they learn from home due to school closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Date Taken: 05.14.2020