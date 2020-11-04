Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Once Busy, Now Empty [Image 11 of 11]

    Once Busy, Now Empty

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2020

    Photo by Kenneth Wilsey 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    New York, NY, April 11, 2020--The Terminal 4 arrivals building at John F. Kennedy International Airport was empty as few passenger flights were scheduled to land due to the response to COVID-19. K.C. Wilsey/FEMA

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 11:23
    Photo ID: 6214746
    VIRIN: 200411-O-KW201-703
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Once Busy, Now Empty [Image 11 of 11], by Kenneth Wilsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Once Busy, Now Empty
    Once Busy, Now Empty
    Once Busy, Now Empty
    Once Busy, Now Empty
    Once Busy, Now Empty
    Once Busy, Now Empty
    Once Busy, Now Empty
    Once Busy, Now Empty
    Once Busy, Now Empty
    Once Busy, Now Empty
    Once Busy, Now Empty

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airport
    JFK
    2020
    arrivals
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    John F. Kennedy International Airport
    empty spaces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT