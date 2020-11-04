New York, NY, April 11, 2020--The Terminal 4 arrivals building at John F. Kennedy International Airport was empty as few passenger flights were scheduled to land due to the response to COVID-19. K.C. Wilsey/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2020 11:24
|Photo ID:
|6214738
|VIRIN:
|200411-O-KW201-434
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Once Busy, Now Empty [Image 11 of 11], by Kenneth Wilsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
