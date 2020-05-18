Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP Staff Member Receives DAISY Award [Image 2 of 4]

    NMCP Staff Member Receives DAISY Award

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Seaman Ariana Torman 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 18, 2020) Capt. Lisa Mulligan, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) commanding officer, congratulates Lt. j.g. Alex Moran, a registered nurse assigned to the Mother Baby Unit (4KL), on winning the DAISY award. The DAISY Award was established by The DAISY Foundation in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick (Pat) Barnes, a patient who lost his life to the auto-immune disease ITP. Barnes’ family wanted to recognize the incredible care that the nurses provided him before his death and created the award now embraced by healthcare organizations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ariana R. Torman/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 09:08
    Photo ID: 6214566
    VIRIN: 200518-N-BB298-016
    Resolution: 6144x4080
    Size: 10.85 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCP Staff Member Receives DAISY Award [Image 4 of 4], by SN Ariana Torman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMCP
    DAISY Award
    Mother Baby Unit

