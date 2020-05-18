NMCP Staff Member Receives DAISY Award

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 18, 2020) Capt. Lisa Mulligan, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) commanding officer, congratulates Lt. j.g. Alex Moran, a registered nurse assigned to the Mother Baby Unit (4KL), on winning the DAISY award. The DAISY Award was established by The DAISY Foundation in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick (Pat) Barnes, a patient who lost his life to the auto-immune disease ITP. Barnes’ family wanted to recognize the incredible care that the nurses provided him before his death and created the award now embraced by healthcare organizations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ariana R. Torman/Released)

