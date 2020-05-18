NMCP Staff Member Receives DAISY Award

Photo By Seaman Ariana Torman | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 18, 2020) Lt. j.g. Alex Moran, a Naval Medical Center Portsmouth...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Ariana Torman | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 18, 2020) Lt. j.g. Alex Moran, a Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) registered nurse assigned to the Mother Baby Unit (4KL), was surprised with NMCP’s DAISY Award during a ceremony on May 18. Capt. Lisa Mulligan, NMCP’s commanding officer, and Capt. Dixie Aune, director for Nursing Services, presented the award. The DAISY Award was established by The DAISY Foundation in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick (Pat) Barnes, a patient who lost his life to the auto-immune disease ITP. Barnes’ family wanted to recognize the incredible care that the nurses provided him before his death and created the award now embraced by healthcare organizations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ariana R. Torman/Released) see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 18, 2020) Lt. j.g. Alex Moran, a Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) registered nurse assigned to the Mother Baby Unit (4KL), was surprised with NMCP’s DAISY Award during a ceremony on May. 18. Capt. Lisa Mulligan, NMCP’s commanding officer, and Capt. Dixie Aune, director for Nursing Services, presented the award.

Moran was nominated for this award by her patient, Ms. Shekeitha Abadom.



“Lt. j.g. Moran has been a magnificent representation of compassionate nursing during a time of great uncertainty,” Abadom said. “Moran made me feel as though I had support throughout my hospital stay. She displayed great compassion, attentiveness, care, and love when I was most in need and vulnerable. I cannot fully place into words what or how she supported me, but I am forever grateful. She is a shining example as a nurse and Sailor. Moran anticipated my needs and met them both emotionally and physically. She provided a listening ear and always made me feel as though my thoughts and feelings mattered.”



The DAISY gifts of appreciation include a certificate, an “Ask Me About the DAISY Award” pin, a daisy flower to put on the name badge, and a serpentine sculpture. The sculpture is hand-carved by the Shona tribe in Zimbabwe. They are especially meaningful, not only because they depict the embracing relationship nurses have with their patients, but also because of the profound respect the Shona people pay their traditional healers. Shona healers are affectionately regarded as treasurers by those they care for and this describes exactly how the DAISY Foundation, and the organization’s partners, feel about nurses.



“It is an absolute pleasure being able to take care of moms,” Moran said. “Especially in the midst of COVID-19, it has really changed the way we’ve had to care for our patients. It is a huge honor to be here for the patients.”



The DAISY Award was established by The DAISY Foundation in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick (Pat) Barnes, a patient who lost his life to the auto-immune disease ITP. Barnes’ family wanted to recognize the incredible care that the nurses provided him before his death and created the award now embraced by healthcare organizations around the world.

During Pat’s illness, his family was impressed by the clinical care, compassion and kindness his nurses brought to the bedside day in and day out. Following Pat’s death, his family created the DAISY (an acronym for disease attacking the immune system) Foundation to say thank you to the nurses for the extraordinary care they provide patients and families every day.



As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.