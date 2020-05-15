U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 place asphalt for Marine Air Control Squadron 4

200515-N-PG340-1267 OKINAWA, Japan (May 15, 2020) Builder 2nd Class Megan Pringle uses the walk-behind roller while Equipment Operator Constructionman Denver Bradford operates the asphalt roller during an asphalt paving onboard Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa. U.S. Navy Seabees deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 are constructing support facilities for Marine Air Control Squadron 4’s Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar System. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

