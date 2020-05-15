Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 place asphalt for Marine Air Control Squadron 4 [Image 9 of 11]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 place asphalt for Marine Air Control Squadron 4

    OKINAWA, AICHI, JAPAN

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200515-N-PG340-1081 OKINAWA, Japan (May 15, 2020) U.S. Navy Seabees deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, lay asphalt onboard Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa. Seabees deployed with NMCB-5 are constructing support facilities for Marine Air Control Squadron 4’s Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar System. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 07:24
    Photo ID: 6214507
    VIRIN: 200515-N-PG340-1081
    Resolution: 1428x949
    Size: 479.23 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 place asphalt for Marine Air Control Squadron 4 [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Naval Facilities Engineering Command
    Commander
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Camp Shields
    Indo-Pacific region

