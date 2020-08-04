PACIFIC OCEAN (April 8, 2020) U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion (3d AA BN) approach the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) in an amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) during an underway AAV onload exercise. USS San Diego is conducting routine operations in the Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin K. Kittleson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2020 Date Posted: 05.18.2020 21:50 Photo ID: 6214273 VIRIN: 200408-N-TP877-3017 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.69 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AAV ONLOAD [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Benjamin Kittleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.